Source: Mkoba Teachers College closed over diarrhoea outbreak -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru has been hit by an outbreak of diarrhoea, forcing the Health and Child Care ministry to order its closure for the next two weeks.

Midlands provincial medical director Mary Muchekeza said the temporary closure was meant to contain the spread of the water-borne disease.

“Reference is hereby made to the ongoing diarrhoea outbreak at Mkoba Teachers College,” Muchekeza wrote to the provincial secretary for devolution in a letter dated November 13.

“As at November 13 at 6pm the college had reported a total of 508 diarrhoeal cases cumulatively since the onset of the outbreak on the 3rd of the same month.”

She said eight water samples were collected for microbiological analysis, and three were found to be unfit for human consumption.

Muchekeza said preliminary findings showed that kitchen hygiene levels at the college were poor, resulting in cross-contamination of food items due to poor storage techniques, fly infestation, adding that non-medically examined food handlers were worsening the situation.

“We recommend temporary closure of the institution and postponement of all scheduled events for 14 days until all recommendations made to the institution have been thoroughly met,” she said.

She said the ministry’s primary concern was to prevent transmission and re-infection.

Muchekeza, however, said stool samples tested negative for cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

The diarrhoea outbreak has forced organisers of the World Contraception Day scheduled for Friday at the college to postpone the event.

“This has been necessitated by the diarrhoea outbreak at the venue, therefore, in the best interest of public health, the Ministry of Health and Child Care recommended postponement of the commemorations,” said Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Midlands provincial manager, Karen Dzuke, in a letter to stakeholders.

The diarrhoea outbreak came at a time when cholera is spreading across the country.

At least 7 000 cases and 142 deaths have been recorded to date.