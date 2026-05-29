Source: Mnangagwa alarmed by surge in fatal road accidents -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, May 28 (NewsDay Live) — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed concern at the recent surge in fatal road accidents after three major crashes within five days claimed 24 lives.

In a statement on Thursday, Mnangagwa described the accidents as a “bloody trail” and called for urgent action to address reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and deteriorating road infrastructure.

“The latest spate of accidents calls for drastic measures and lasting solutions targeting irresponsible behaviour and un-roadworthy vehicles on our roads,” Mnangagwa said.

The President was responding to the latest crash along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Road, where a head-on collision between a bus and a haulage truck killed 10 people.

“In a space of five days, our nation has witnessed three major road traffic accidents in which 24 innocent lives have perished,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the rising death toll should spur government departments, agencies and road safety authorities to strengthen coordination and urgently implement measures to curb road carnage.

“The increase in these fatal accidents should exercise our collective conscience and inspire greater urgency, coordination and action from all arms of government and agencies responsible for road safety,” he said.

The President also directed government to accelerate the re-establishment of road maintenance units and provide adequate funding for repairs to roads damaged by weather and years of wear.

“I am also directing Government to speed up the re-establishment of road maintenance units across the country, and to avail adequate resources for impactful remedial work on our weather-damaged highways and roads,” he said.

Mnangagwa extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and wished those injured in the accidents a speedy recovery.

Zimbabwe has recorded a rise in fatal road accidents in recent years, with authorities attributing many crashes to speeding, reckless driving, vehicle defects and poor road conditions. Concerns over the state of major highways have intensified ahead of peak travel periods, prompting renewed calls for stricter traffic law enforcement and increased investment in road rehabilitation