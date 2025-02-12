HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Apollonia Munzverengwi as Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Munzverengwi was immediately replaced with Hwedza North MP Itayi Ndudzo.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya announced the changes in statement on Tuesday but did not give any reasons behind the sacking of the minister, a relative to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108 (1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Hon. Apollonia Munzverengwi from the Office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland east with immediate effect,” Rushwaya said.

Munzverengwi was appointed Provincial Affairs Minister for Mashonaland East in 2018.

While there were no reasons given, it is possible the minister’s sacking could be linked to soaring Zanu PF factional wars pitying Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s camps.

Bottled-up hostilities between the two Zanu PF camps now threaten to rapture after the Mnangagwa camp has put up a campaign to have the Zimbabwean leader stay beyond his constitutionally granted two-term limits which end in 2028.

VP Chiwenga’s loyalists resist the plan saying it was time for the once powerful military commander to ascend to the country’s most influential job.