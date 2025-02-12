Issue chilling threat against anyone harbouring the fierce campaigner against Mnangagwa’s bid to cling on

Source: Police launch hunt for Geza as outspoken Mnangagwa nemesis goes into hiding – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Police have launched a hunt for outspoken Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza who had reportedly gone into hiding after theft and violence incitement charges have been preferred against him.

In a statement Wednesday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a chilling threat against anybody who could be harbouring the fierce agitator for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s takeover and relinquishing of power by President Mnangagwa at the end of his two-term limit.

Geza, now a celebrity war veteran, is facing four charges including inciting public violence, two counts of undermining the authority of the president as well as theft.

“The suspect stole and disposed three vehicles belonging to a complainant without his consent,” Nyathi said.

“He is also facing two Counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, ‘Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President’.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that anyone who is harboring the suspect or assisting him to evade police questioning will be equally liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution.”

Geza has gained popularity since the beginning of this year when he launched a campaign against Mnangagwa’s bid to stay beyond 2028, a time when the Zimbabwean leader’s two term limit lapses.

In his place, Geza wants VP Chiwenga to take over.

His outspoken demands for Mnangagwa to dump his ED2030 mantra has invited the wrath of the state which has seen police open criminal charges against him.

Geza’s prosecution could be construed as victimisation on a man who has braved a brutal regime to decampaign Mnangagwa’s unpopular bid to stay on.