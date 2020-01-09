Source: Mnangagwa goes on leave – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 9, 2020

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday began his three-week annual leave, but will remain in the country while his two deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, take turns to run government business.

Chiwenga, who returned from China last Saturday following a routine medical review, will be the first one to act in Mnangagwa’s position.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson and acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, George Charamba, yesterday said Mnangagwa would remain in the country during his annual leave.

Mnangagwa’s predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe also used to take his annual leave in January, but would spend most of the time outside the country, mostly in Singapore and the Middle East.