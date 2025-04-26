“Mnangagwa Is Not Paying Us Anything,” South Africans Chase Pregnant Zimbabwean From Hospital

The South African women claimed that Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, doesn’t pay South Africa for the healthcare used by Zimbabwean people. They said:

We are talking to you, switch off the phone! You always come to South Africa to make babies, why? Wena, you come for blood tests for free, in our country? You know we pay tax? Is Mnangagwa paying the South African government for your healthcare? Mnangagwa is not paying us anything Can you go and fix your problems with Mnangagwa? Go to Zimbabwe; we do not want you here anymore. Today, when you get home start making arrangements on where you are going to deliver that baby, because here in Pretoria West you are not coming, we do not want you anymore! Go home!

The women told the Zimbabwean woman to “go to Ramaphosa’s house or Julius Malema’s house — they’ll help you give birth.”

You are using our facilities, so we are talking to the right person, it is you who came with a bag to give birth here in South Africa, and you are nothing, you are not a South African.

This is not the first time a Zimbabwean patient has faced hostility in South Africa while seeking medical care.

In August 2022, Phophi Ramathuba, who was then the Health MEC for Limpopo, came under fire after a video showed her scolding a Zimbabwean patient at Bela Bela Hospital.

In the footage, she criticised the patient for coming to South Africa for treatment, saying that healthcare should be the responsibility of Zimbabwe’s government under President Mnangagwa.

She argued that foreign nationals were placing too much pressure on South Africa’s healthcare system and budget.