Zimbabwe’s local currency inflation at over 85% y/y in April

0

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate was at 85.7% in April in local currency terms, statistics agency data showed.

Source: Zimbabwe’s local currency inflation at over 85% y/y in April | Reuters

Man pushes a cart with groceries in Harare
A man pushes a cart with groceries in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab
April 25 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate was at 85.7% in April in local currency terms, statistics agency data showed.
Friday’s release is the first time Zimstat has given a year-on-year local currency inflation rate since authorities launched the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in April 2024.

The Reuters Tariff Watch newsletter is your daily guide to the latest global trade and tariff news. Sign up here.

The ZiG is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in less than two decades after a bout of hyperinflation under former leader Robert Mugabe.
But the ZiG is down almost 50% since its launch, according to Friday’s exchange rate on the central bank website.

Related posts:

  1. In memory of Sam Nujoma: A patriot who built Namibia while his fellow liberators turned into tyrants
  2. Economists praise monetary policy as inflation drops to 0,3 percent 
  3. Mutsvangwa, wake up—Zimbabweans are not fooled!
  4. Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment
  5. Kirsty Coventry and whiteness in Zimbabwe: how sport can rewrite the political rules
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *