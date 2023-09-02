Mnangagwa Swearing in Set for Monday

President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be sworn in on Monday following disputed harmonized elections held last week. In a letter addressed to all heads of missions, written by Ambassador James Manzou, secretary for foreign and trade, the government indicated that “only heads of missions whose heads of state/government are attending the inauguration ceremony will be allowed to come.”

The big event will be held at the National Sports Stadium.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, was unavailable for comment.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced last Saturday that Mnangagwa got 52.6% of the vote, while Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change amassed 44%.

Meanwhile, in its preliminary report for the 2023 general elections, the Carter Center, which observed the elections, said the elections took place in a restricted political environment with an un-level playing field and that the election administration lacked independence and transparency in key areas, undermining the credibility of the process.

“Overall, the Center concluded that the 2023 electoral process did not adequately respect Zimbabwe’s regional and international commitments for democratic and inclusive elections, which made it difficult for contestants to compete on an equal basis and prevented the genuine expression of the will of the Zimbabwean people.

“The Carter Center observers found that while voting day was largely peaceful and well implemented by polling staff, there were delayed openings caused by ballot shortages in several areas. Some delays lasted as long as 12 hours, which likely depressed voter turnout. The Center also found that critical election information — including the final voter list and the list of polling stations — was not readily available to stakeholders. Observers reported numerous instances of assisted voting in rural areas, raising concerns that the secrecy of the vote may have been compromised.”

It slammed the government for raiding and shutting down an election center of nonpartisan citizens, comprising staffers of two respected civil society groups, the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network and the Election Resource Center.

Given the highly polarized post-election environment and lack of trust among political stakeholders, the Carter Center says it is critical that the electoral commission publish detailed results at the polling-station level on a timely basis so that political parties and observers can cross-verify the results, in accordance with international best practice, to help ensure the transparency and credibility of the election process.