Source: Xi congratulates Mnangagwa on reelection as Zimbabwean president-Xinhua

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently sent a congratulatory message to Emmerson Mnangagwa on his reelection as president of Zimbabwe.

In his message dated Wednesday, Xi said China and Zimbabwe enjoy a traditional friendship, and have in recent years, under the guidance of the two presidents, continuously deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Xi said he highly regards the development of bilateral relations, and stands ready to work with Mnangagwa to push for new progress in the China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries. ■