Source: Mnangagwa walks out in darkness…..as power outage plunges Parly -Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been forced to ditch Parliament proceedings after a power cut engulfed the New Parliament Building as soon as finance minister Mthuli Ncube finished presenting the 2025 National Budget.

Mnangagwa abruptly left the chambers as the power outage plunged the National Assembly into darkness while a live broadcast feed was also cut.

The incident occurred shortly after Ncube had finished the government’s financial plans for the upcoming fiscal year, drawing instant reactions from Members of Parliament and spectators alike.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with persistent power cuts with the country plunging into darkness on Sunday this week leaving millions without electricity.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) acknowledged the blackout but without disclosing the cause of the black problem.

Zimbabweans already face prolonged daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours

The extended load-shedding is attributed to reduced energy output from the country’s primary power generation sources—Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station.