Source: ZGC marks 16 Days of Activism Against GBV –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

ZGC chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said this in an interview to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV.

This year’s campaign against GBV runs under the theme Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence against Women and Girls.

Mukahanana-Sangarwe said the campaign was a rallying call for accelerated action towards gender equality as the world prepared to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025.

“The Beijing Declaration remains a cornerstone for women’s rights globally,” she said.

“In Zimbabwe, we’ve made strides, but there is still a long way to go to achieve full gender equality and eliminate violence against women and girls.”

Zimbabwe has made notable progress in areas such as improving access to education, advancing gender equality in power and decision-making and implementing laws to combat GBV.

The adoption of the 2023 Labour Amendment Act, which aligns with the International Labour Organisation’s Convention on Violence and Harassment in the Workplace, demonstrates the country’s commitment to addressing GBV in all spheres.

However, challenges remain, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, where harmful practices like child marriages persist.

“These issues highlight the need for more robust enforcement of existing laws, increased investment in prevention programmes and stronger support systems for survivors,” Mukahanana-Sangarwe said.

“Legal frameworks alone are not enough. We need meaningful implementation to protect the rights of women and girls.”

She said the harsh effects of climate change were exacerbating existing inequalities.

“Climate change impacts are felt most acutely by women, especially in rural areas, where resources are scarce,” the ZGC chairperson noted.

Despite the robust constitutional and legal provisions safeguarding women’s rights, enforcement gaps continue to undermine their effectiveness.

“The fight against GBV requires collective action. Government, civil society, private sector, faith-based organisations and individuals all have a role to play.”