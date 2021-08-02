Source: Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson Dismisses Chiwenga’s Ill Reports – Lite News by Pindula

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba has dismissed reports that suggest that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was ill.The reports say Chiwenga flew to China for his routine medical check-up as well as some meetings with officials in that country.

The NewsHawks report that someone from Chiwenga’s delegation tested positive for COVID-19 leaving nearly 400 guests inside the hotel in quarantine.

Fears abound that Chiwenga who needs medical attention on his oesophagus could also have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Charamba dismissed the reports as wishful thinking. He said:

Vatanga vano paumba kwavasina kuswera. I spoke to VP Chiwenga last Saturday. Musatisembura nenhema!!!!!! [They have started speculating. I spoke to VP Chiwenga. Don’t bore us with lies.]

An anonymous source told The NewsHawks that Chiwenga was expected to return to Zimbabwe after 10 days, but now with this latest incident, his itinerary may be changed.

This is not the first time the government has dismissed reports that suggest the former military boss was critically ill.