Source: Mohadi bounces back –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mohadi said there was nothing new since he had been serving the nation over the years.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday re-appointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as his deputies following his re-election in the August 23 disputed elections.

The two took oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba at State House and vowed to protect the country’s Constitution.

Chiwenga said he would support Mnangagwa for the nation to move forward.

“Today is a good day for me, my family, our party (Zanu PF) and the nation at large. It is important because we are starting a new year with zeal, energy and strength to support the vision of our President which he pronounced to the people of Zimbabwe. His Excellency has said that Zimbabwe will be an upper-middle income country by 2030,” he said.

“Zimbabweans should do away with the spirit of self-hate, hating their nation.”

“I am here to serve the nation; I have been serving the nation in this new dispensation,” he said.

The re-appointment of Mohadi came as a shock to many following his resignation after a sex scandal in 2021.

Mohadi resigned after an embarrassing sex scandal that exposed how he lured married young women and sometimes subordinates to sleep with him in his office.

“I have been going through a soul-searching pilgrimage and realised that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair,” Mohadi wrote in a letter published by the government then.

At Mnangagwa’s inauguration, Mohadi was accompanied by a woman who was introduced as his new wife.

In 2018, he appeared at a State function in the company of Juliette Mutavhatsindi after she moved in with him.

Mutavhatsindi, however, called time on their relationship in 2019 and left the country, allegedly over Mohadi’s infidelity.

However, since his resignation, Mohadi has been presiding over government business.

Mohadi also continued to enjoy perks as State Vice-President, including security and a motorcade.

When Mohadi was not in attendance at State functions, Mnangagwa made it a tradition to acknowledge him in absentia.

Just a month after his resignation, Mohadi led a national clean-up campaign in Hatcliffe, Harare, where he was the guest of honour at an event attended by Harare Provincial Affairs minister, the late Oliver Chidhawu, and secretary for provincial affairs and devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti, among other government dignitaries.

Since then, Mohadi has been spearheading government clean-up campaigns.

He has been in Chinhoyi, Mutare and Bulawayo, among other cities, articulating the government’s vision 2030.

Mohadi also toured provinces meeting traditional leaders on behalf of government. The meetings were funded by government through the Local Government ministry.

At one of the meetings, Mohadi announced new perks and allowances for chiefs from government.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) has raised concern over the re-appointment of Mohadi following his unceremonious resignation a few years ago.

“Walpe would like to express its displeasure at the re-appointment of VP Kembo Mohadi, who had previously left office due to unbecoming behaviour. This is not only a slap in the face to victims of sexual harassment, but also an indication that there is no sincerity in having a woman occupy the top echelons of leadership in the presidium of the country. This is a clear sign that women are only meant to sing and add numbers at rallies and not take up key leadership positions.,” read the statement posted on X.