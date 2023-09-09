Source: BCC launches meter reading blitz – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has launched meter reading blitz in various suburbs after residents complained over inflated bills emanating from estimated readings.

This comes at a time when many residents say they have not seen meter readers for a long time, yet they continue to receive astronomical bills.

Town clerk Christopher Dube yesterday advised residents of the meter reading schedule for this month.

“The meter readings are being carried out in 25 districts in the city, beginning September 1, 2023 and ending on September 28. Meter readings for 10 districts will be estimated,” Dube said.

He encouraged the residents to record water meter readings at their premises and submit them to BCC in order to avoid being overcharged.

“In case the residents miss the meter reader, they are kindly requested to send the meter readings around the scheduled dates to the revenue hall WhatsApp numbers and landline,” he added.

Residents have accused BCC of relying on estimates for water meter readings and charging exorbitant rates for services not rendered.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi welcomed the efforts by the council to read water meters saying it would help to reduce problems with residents.

“We hope the programme is sustainable, meaning that it will be a monthly thing so that residents don’t have challenges with high bills,” he said. Sibindi said the amounts charged were unrealistic considering that some residents still go for days without water.

“The residents are not happy with the estimation of water bills, if the council decides to go out and read the meters residents will applaud the move,” Sibindi said.