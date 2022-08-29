“Monkey Man” in court

0

Source: “Monkey Man” in court | The Herald

“Monkey Man” in court

Senior Court Reporter
A Chipinge man, who was caught with a monkey in Harare’s Unity Square Garden, appeared in court today on allegations of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Zacharia Moyana admitted to the offence when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded him in custody to tomorrow for sentence.Moyana told the court that he rescued the vervet monkey after people killed its mother.

He said he was nabbed while he was on his way to Parks and Wildlife to surrender the monkey.

Moyana was arrested on August 27.

Related posts:

  1. Mugodhi factional wars rage on 
  2. Home Affairs claim ‘police not equipped to fight armed robberies’
  3. Two More Police Officers Arrested Over Theft Of US$70K, Jewellery Worth US$10K
  4. Turkish envoy bids Speaker farewell 
  5. Govt orders arrest of space barons
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.