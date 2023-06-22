Source: More candidates join presidential race –Newsday Zimbabwe

NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers

Six presidential aspirants have as of this morning submitted papers at the nomination court in Harare, setting the stage for the general elections on August 23.The nomination court is today be considering and accepting candidates for presidential, parliamentary and local authority elections.

Candidates vying for the presidency now include President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Lovemore Madhuku (National Constituent Assembly (NCA), Trust Chikohora (Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development) Linda Masarira (LEAD) and Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T).

Trust Chikohora (Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development)

Prospective senators and members of parliament are also currently filing their papers at provincial capitals across the country while aspiring councillors are converging at district centres. Meanwhile, much-publicized presidential hopeful Saviour Kasukuwere, who recently announced plans to contest as an independent candidate, is currently going through the process of officially registering his candidature as an independent.