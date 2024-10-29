Source: More properties unearthed in Muzariri estate saga –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE and private investigations have exposed properties that were not declared in the late Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director-general Menard Muzariri’s estate, exposing the complicity of public officials in concealing the assets.

Muzariri died in 2011, leaving his wife Esther in charge of an estate running into millions of United States dollars.

However, Esther conspicuously left out three children born out of wedlock, sparking a raging dispute that has spilled into the courts.

While police are investigating her on allegations concerning the selling of property belonging to the estate before it has been concluded, more properties have been unearthed that were not declared.

In a letter dated September 30, 2024, Tatenda Muzariri through his lawyers Madzima, Chidyausiku and Museta Legal, wrote to the Master of High Court to convene an edict meeting for winding up and distribute the estate assets.

“We write to inform you that there are assets that were not included in the distribution of the estate as listed below; Stand 1225 Rushinga, Flat 16 St Georges Court 285 Herbert Chitepo Avenue Harare, Flat 22/23 Kendon Court Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare,” the letter said.

Three vehicles were also stated which were not part of the inventory submitted.

The case has sucked various government departments like the Registrar-General’s Offce, Deeds Office and Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry, among others.

After Esther’s arrest, the investigating officer was changed, a situation that frustrated the progress made in the case.