Nyaminyami allocates 15ha for VTC

The Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training ministry has announced plans to establish new vocational training centres (VTCs) in Kariba district in a key step towards youth development.

The development was announced by the ministry’s deputy director in Mashonaland West, Ediase Mavune, during the Kariba District Youth Consultative Forum held in the resort town yesterday.

Mavune reiterated the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and the expansion of skill-building opportunities.

“We are dedicated to creating avenues where young people can acquire practical skills to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities,” he said.

The initiative includes the development of a VTC on 15 hectares of land allocated by the Nyaminyami Rural District Council.

Additionally, the Chirundu Local Board has provided 10 hectares of land for the same purpose, with the centres designed to offer young people in Kariba and Chirundu access to a variety of technical and vocational courses aimed at enhancing their employability and fostering entrepreneurial skills.

Mavune also revealed plans to engage the Municipality of Kariba to secure further land within the town for another VTC.

The consultative forum was part of the ministry’s broader mission to strengthen youth associations through enhanced co-ordination and capacity building.

During the forum, discussions covered key topics, including the roles of both government and youth organisations in empowering young people.

Participants explored strategies to create an environment where youth can develop essential skills, achieve meaningful employment and build self-reliance.

The establishment of the VTCs is anticipated to have a transformative impact on the youth in the region, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market.