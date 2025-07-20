Source: Morton Jaffray Plant Maintenance Disrupts Water Supply In Harare ⋆ Pindula News

The City of Harare has announced a temporary shutdown of a section of the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Works No. 1 to allow for routine cleaning and maintenance of its water reservoirs.

The maintenance work will take place from the 18th to the 20th of July 2025.

During this period, water supply will be disrupted in several areas, particularly the North Eastern suburbs, including Greendale, Mandara, Chikurubi, and Chisipite. Eastern suburbs such as Mabvuku, Tafara, Zimre Park, Epworth, and Ventersburg will also be affected.

The council has apologised for the inconvenience and urged residents in the affected areas to make necessary preparations and conserve water during the maintenance period.