Source: Moses Mpofu Denied Bail In Biogas Project Fraud Case ⋆ Pindula News

Moses Mpofu, director of Synlak (Private) Limited, has been denied bail in a fraud case involving a US$415,290 biogas project. He is jointly charged with his company Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, his wife Nobukhosi Mpofu, and Vusimuzi James Mpofu.

Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied Mpofu bail, citing his failure to present a credible defence.

His co-accused, Nobukhosi and Vusimuzi, were each granted US$800 bail on May 9. All four have been remanded to 25 June pending further investigations.

The charges stem from a tender awarded for the City of Harare’s Mbare Biogas Project, which was funded by a €350,500 grant from the European Union.

Mpofu is also facing separate fraud allegations linked to the Presidential Goat Scheme, where he and business associate Mike Chimombe allegedly defrauded the government of US$7 million by securing a tender through a non-existent company.

In addition, Mpofu is implicated in a controversial US$9 million street lighting tender awarded to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture—a company in which he holds a majority stake.

The contract was intended to refurbish streetlights across Harare in preparation for the 44th SADC Summit in August 2024.

Prosecutors allege that the tender process was irregular, resulting in the arrest of four City of Harare officials accused of manipulating procurement procedures to favour Mpofu’s company.

Mpofu and Chimombe are further accused of submitting falsified documents, including an unaudited financial report, and misrepresenting compliance with procurement regulations to win the contract.