Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 17th May 2025
Ahead of the Vigil, activists from our sister Organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR), took part in ROHR's annual fundraising walk, walking 13 miles from Leytonstone Station to the Vigil outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London. Thanks to the valiant walkers: Milton Bingwa, Chido Gavazah, Delice Gavazah, Munashe Madziyauswa, Chido Makawa, Chantelle Manyande, Patricia Masamba, Mellisa Mbavarira and Ephraim Tapa. They were joined at the Vigil by Philip Maponga.
Zimbabwe Vigil activists had an eventful Saturday which started early with ROHR’s 13-mile sponsored walk from Leytonstone station to the Zimbabwe Embassy in Central London. Before take-off, activists took turns to state why they were walking this year.
Common themes from activists were: the continued deteriorating human rights situation, the continued looting of national resources for the benefit of Mnangagwa’s family and their cronies, the collapsed healthcare delivery services, arbitrary arrests of perceived opposition to ZANU PF, detention without trial and the strong opposition to Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda..
Activists felt that they would continue to stand in the gap for those trapped in Zimbabwe, where genuine civic activities were either a death sentence or a licence for arbitrary arrests / torture where activists would be arrested and detained with neither charge nor trial.
Along the way, the walkers were greeted by blowing horns from motorists. Members of the Zimbabwe community met along the way also gave words of encouragement and support. Our activists felt highly energised by these spontaneous positive reactions, which made the journey fun and smooth.
However, on arrival at the Zimbabwe Embassy, we noticed an unusually high flow of Zimbabweans going in and out of the Embassy. Soon, the vigil was approached by a former supporter (possibly now with the ruling party), who advised that a long-serving Embassy staffer, Mudhara Ushewokunze, died a week ago and that his memorial service was ongoing inside the embassy, his home. The ex-Vigil member also intimated that it was not ideal for the protest to be going on at a time of mourning, like this, and asked if we could pull down our protest against ZANU PF for the day.
Whilst this request was being put across, another woman from the Embassy, visibly furious, joined in, saying, ‘Why this, it’s not acceptable, you can’t do this.’ Her shaking voice was threatening, reminding activists how difficult and dangerous it was for civil society activists inside Zimbabwe, where ZANU PF always have their way. Our walkers, Mellisa and Chantelle, felt harassed and intimidated.
To avoid unnecessary animosity and negative energy, and given that walkers had had a long day, the Vigil finished its business an hour before time.
All in all, the day was a huge success.
As for Mudhara Ushewokunze, he was there, at the Embassy to witness the Zimbabwe Vigil start on 12 October 2002 and coped with the campaign through its highs and lows until his day came. May his soul rest in peace.
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 7th Jume from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
