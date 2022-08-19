Source: Mother burns child’s feet with hot iron | The Herald
Senior Court Reporter
A 39-year-old woman was jailed for 16 months after she was convicted of burning her eight-year-old son with a hot iron under his feet, hitting him all over the body with a rubber whip under the guise of disciplining him for undisclosed conduct.
Chipo Tigere was initially jailed for 24 months when she appeared before magistrate Mrs Patricia Kamwamda charged with ill-treatment of a child.
Mrs Kamwanda set aside eight months of the sentence on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
Miss Belinda Chimuka, prosecuting, proved that Tigere had been mistreating her son between January and June this year.
Mother burns child’s feet with hot iron
Newer PostChurches urged to close ranks, avoid fights
Older PostTobaiwa Mudede’s son in court
COMMENTS