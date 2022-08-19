Source: Tobaiwa Mudede’s son in court | The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

The trial of former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede’s son, Tawanda, on allegations of driving his father’s US$40 000Toyota Prado without authority is expected to open today at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Tawanda is expected to appear before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko charged with driving a car without authority.

It is the State’s case that on April 10 this year, Mudede arrived at his house driving a Toyota Prado, with three police officers from ZRP Borrowdale.

He had gone to report Tawanda and his lover Mitchel Masawi who had violated a peace order restricting them from entering his house.

Tawanda and Mitchel were promptly arrested for contempt of court.

It is alleged that on their way to the police station, the son drank Voltaren ointment that was on the back seat.

Mudede allegedly panicked and drove to Borrowdale Trauma Centre to seek assistance from the medical personnel.

On arrival, Mudede and two police officers disembarked, while his son remained in the car with a police officer.

When Mudede returned to his car with the medical staff, the police officer opened the door to allow them to administer medical treatment.

Tawanda allegedly closed and locked all doors and told them he didn’t have the keys but he later drove off.

He later called his sister and informed her that he had parked the car near State House where she recovered the vehicle and returned it to Mudede.

It is further alleged that Mudede’s cellphone and other personal documents, which were in the car, were missing.