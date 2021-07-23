Motorist hits stray zebra along Seke Road

0

Source: Motorist hits stray zebra along Seke Road | The Herald

Motorist hits stray zebra along Seke Road

Muchaneta Chimuka and Farai Dauramanzi Correspondents

A stray zebra was hit by a vehicle near Chinhamo Service Station along Seke Road, this morning.

The zebra died on the spot.


It is not yet clear where the female zebra, which was crossing the road came from, but it is suspected to have had escaped from Mbizi Game Park which is located a few kilometres from Chinhamo.

Related posts:

  1. Tyrants are generally cowards who flee when their bullying power is under threat
  2. Covid-19 takes toll on occupancies 
  3. The death of a Commander
  4. Informal traders receive Covid-19 vaccine 
  5. Mutare smuggling ring busted 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *