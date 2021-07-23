Source: Motorist hits stray zebra along Seke Road | The Herald

Muchaneta Chimuka and Farai Dauramanzi Correspondents

A stray zebra was hit by a vehicle near Chinhamo Service Station along Seke Road, this morning.

The zebra died on the spot.



It is not yet clear where the female zebra, which was crossing the road came from, but it is suspected to have had escaped from Mbizi Game Park which is located a few kilometres from Chinhamo.