Source: Businessman duped of US$488 000 | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A Harare woman appeared in court today on allegations of duping a businessman of US$488 000 in a botched supply of a mining chemicals deal.

Eustine Charambira appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

She was not asked to plead to the charges and is expected to apply for bail.

Miss Monalisa Magwenzi and Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, allege that Charambira had promised to import the chemicals from the United Kingdom and deliver them in January this year.

Upon being asked to deliver the chemicals, Charambira allegedly asked for another US$50 000 to hire a private jet to transport the chemicals from UK and she was given.

Charambira also allegedly failed to deliver the chemicals as she had promised.

The State alleges that Charambira went to make a false report at Borrowdale Police Station that the money which she was given to import the chemicals had been stolen.

Irked by the development, the businessman went to lodge a complaint against Charambira leading to her arrest.