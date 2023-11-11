Source: Motorist ploughs into vendors, kills 2 – The Southern Eye

TWO people died on the spot while eight others were seriously injured after a car veered off the road before ploughing into a group of vendors selling their wares by the roadside in Shurugwi on Wednesday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident.

“Two people died on the spot and eight others were injured after being run -over by a Toyota Axio motor vehicle which veered off the road while they were selling wild fruits on the roadside at the 30km peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road in Shurugwi,” he said.

According to police, on November 8, Tavonga Nyengera (35) of Silver Oaks flats, Gweru, was driving towards Shurugwi. On arrival at the 30km peg, the vehicle veered off the road and hit 10 vendors who were selling wild fruits by the roadside.

Police attended the scene and conveyed the bodies and the injured to Shurugwi Hospital.