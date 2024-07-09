Source: ‘Moyo, a towering figure in Zim legal, business sectors’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza described Moyo as a “towering figure” who has left an indelible mark in the country’s history.

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) board member and top lawyer Sternford Moyo has been described as towering figure in Zimbabwe’s legal fraternity and business sector.

Moyo died on Friday and is set to be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Cemetery.

During a church service in Harare on Monday, Moyo’s colleagues spoke glowingly of the lawyer and businessman.

“Sternford’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His commitment to serving the nation, his passion for justice and his dedication to the betterment of society will never be forgotten,” he said.

Renowned constitutional lawyer and former Finance minister Tendai Biti, who worked closely with Moyo on various projects, praised his “incisive mind” and “unwavering principles”.

“Sternford was a man of great intellect and conviction. His counsel was always sought and his wisdom was invaluable. We will dearly miss his guidance and direction,” Biti said.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, a respected scholar and human rights activist, described Moyo as a champion of human rights who fought tirelessly for the rights of marginalised communities.“Sternford’s unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights and the promotion of social justice was exemplary,” Madhuku said.

“His contribution to the development of our nation will be remembered for generations to come.”

According to the burial programme released yesterday, Moyo’s body will leave the family home in Greystone Park for a church service at the River of Life Church before burial at 2pm this afternoon.

Moyo was the chairperson and senior partner of Scanlen & Holderness, a former president of the Sadc Lawyers Association as well as the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

He was also the immediate past president of the International Bar Association (IBA), becoming its first president of African descent. He held that position from 2021 to 2022.

Previously, he had served as co-chairperson of the Human Rights Institute and the African Regional Forum at the IBA, among numerous other roles.

In 2022, Moyo received Freedom of the City of London honour for his commitment and contribution to the international legal sector.

The same year, he addressed the opening ceremony of the IBA annual conference, saying “Africa should not be left behind” in economic developments, and also spoke at the 2019 edition of the conference.