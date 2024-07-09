Source: Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Passover is held every year in July in Marange, where congregants from various parts of the globe come together for prayers. Zimbabwe has been battling a serious cholera outbreak that started at an apostolic sect meeting in Buhera in the same province.

THOUSANDS of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church members are gathered at the Mafararikwa Shrine in Marange, Manicaland province, for their annual Passover despite the cholera outbreak in the country.

The country has recorded nearly 40 000 cholera cases and more than 700 deaths since the outbreak in February last year.

Manicaland has the second highest number of recorded cases at 6 666 (cumulative suspected) and 678 (cumulative RDT screening) as of Sunday night.

Harare has the highest number at 10 356 (cumulative suspected) and 546 (cumulative RDT screening).

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, villagers in Marange expressed concern over the possible spread of cholera due to the large gathering.

Tinashe Mukwada said they were living in fear of the possible spreading of cholera when the pilgrims meet in their area.

“We need to be cautious of cholera because people will be cooking from everywhere and the fact that there are many people, we should be wary of the disease,” he said.

Bocha Community Trust member Enock Mutsetse said there were cholera fears every year when the apostolic sect gathers in Marange.

“We have to be alert and every year when there is a gathering. We fear for cholera or even flu-related cases. Remember what happened during the COVID-19 [era],” he said.

“We hope they have put [in place] adequate measures to curb a cholera outbreak at the shrine because it will be a disaster.”

Mutare West MP Nyasha Marange (Zanu PF), who also belongs to the church, confirmed that all roads will be leading to the shrine for the Passover.

“People are still coming in their numbers to celebrate the important month of our church,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected at the Passover on Saturday, where he will address the gathering.

The church defied a government ban on public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak as they gathered in Marange.

However, the church is a favourite Zanu PF hunting ground for supporters.