Source: Moyo announces new Local Government Board – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

LOCAL Government minister July Moyo yesterday announced a new Local Government Board which will be led by Stephen Chakaipa.

Moyo said the new board would be responsible for ensuring efficient service delivery in the country’s cities.

Other board members are Campbell Temba Kombe, Maxwell Kaitano, Patricia Mwale, Marjorie Mandaringa, Tatenda Mawokomatanda, Hamandishe Chinyengetere.

The board secretary will be Dadirai Dodo.

Moyo said the appointment of the board was in line with the Urban Councils Act.

“The appointment of the board has been necessitated by depleted situation in the country’s urban local authorities in terms of service delivery,” he said.

“People, who have been acting in councils have caused mayhem in councils with Harare having only two senior staff on substantive appointment now with the other one on the run. As it stands, only Prosper Chonzi is substantively appointed by the city,” he added.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascension to power in 2017 through a military coup, the board had not been appointed.