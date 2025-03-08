Source: MP amplifies call for Macheke town status –Newsday Zimbabwe

MUREWA South legislator Noah Mangondo has amplified calls to authorities to grant Macheke town status so that it runs its own affairs.

Macheke is currently under Murewa Rural District Council (RDC) and residents have been against the amalgamation of the farming town with Murewa.

Addressing residents after a national clean-up campaign exercise in the farming town yesterday, Mangondo said Macheke was now ripe to stand on its own.

“I am appealing to authorities to grant Macheke a town status since it has what it takes for such,” he said.

“The town is located along the Harare-Mutare Highway and has great infrastructure.

“This area cannot continue being administrated under Murewa RDC.”

Added Mangondo: “What we need now is for the government to unveil more land for urban expansion.

“As a farming town, Macheke should now attract a tobacco auction floor or at least attract agro-processing companies.”

Macheke falls under Murewa South constituency and is mainly dominated by commercial farming activities.

It was named after Macheke River and is at the border of Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces.

“Of late, Macheke has become a transitional town from all directions hence recording an influx of people daily,” Mangondo added.

“I appeal to the government to prioritise rehabilitation of major roads that feed into Macheke for easy accessibility.”

The clean-up exercise was attended by the newly-appointed Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Itai Ndudzo.