We’re committed to prop up Zim in medical advancements: China

Guest of honour at the event Health and Child Care deputy minister Sleiman Kwidini expressed the government’s gratitude for the extraordinary contribution made by the Chinese, especially under the medical teams programme.

CHINA has reaffirmed its commitment to the reciprocal co-operation it enjoys with Zimbabwe.

In a speech read on his behalf by chargé d’affaires Cheng Yan at the reception to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China Medical Teams to Zimbabwe, Chinese ambassador Zhou Ding lauded the teams’ efforts in the country.

“The Chinese government has described the China Medical Teams as exemplifying ‘the fearlessness in the face of hardship, the readiness to dedicate, the commitment to saving lives and the boundless love’,” Zhou said.

“Over the past four decades, the China Medical Teams in Zimbabwe have lived up to this spirit, and brought benefits to Zimbabwean people.”

He applauded the 21st China Medical Team for completing their mission and was honoured with medals by the government at the reception, which also served as a welcome for the incoming 22nd team.

“Since their arrival in March last year, the team has worked tirelessly to provide high-quality medical care to the people of Zimbabwe,” Zhou said.

“They have served at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and travelled across all provinces, rendering free medical services to over 14 000 patients.

“Beyond their clinical duties, they have also focused on capacity building by establishing the Telemedicine Centre, the First-Aid Training Centre and the Clinical Skills Training Centre, which has trained more than 1 000 local doctors and nurses.”

Captain Tan of the outgoing team said: “Upon our arrival, we quickly adapted to the environment and worked closely with colleagues of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Together, we have provided high-quality clinical and imaging diagnostic services to 7 965 patients in one year.”

“Under the paired hospital co-operation mechanism, we have introduced several advanced medical technologies and established three centres, including the China-Zimbabwe Telemedicine Centre, the China-Zimbabwe Clinical Skills Training Centre and the China-Zimbabwe First Responder Training Centre.

“These centres have become hubs for knowledge exchange and capacity building, significantly enhancing Zimbabwe’s medical capabilities.”

Said incoming (22nd) team leader Zheng Xingyou: “Our team comprises 10 distinguished associate professors, each with extensive clinical experience, hailing from top-tier tertiary Class-A hospitals in Hunan province, China.

“As we embark on this mission, we are inspired by the commendable achievements of the 21st China Medical Team to Zimbabwe. Their success serves as a shining example for us to follow.

“Under the guidance of our embassy and with the strong support of our Zimbabwean partners, we are confident that our team will make meaningful contributions to Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector.”

He said the partnership between Zimbabwe and China in the healthcare sector serves as a shining example of what nations can achieve when they collaborate with mutual respect and friendship.

“For the past 40 years, these teams have been at the forefront of delivering quality healthcare to our people, often in the most remote and underserved areas,” he said.

“The 21st China Medical Team has already treated over 14 000 patients, trained more than 1 000 local healthcare workers and established critical healthcare facilities such as the Telemedicine Centre, First-Aid Training Centre, and Clinical Skills Training Centre at Parirenyatwa Hospital.”

China’s support for Zimbabwe spans many sectors, including energy, agriculture, education and infrastructure development.