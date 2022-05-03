Source: MP ropes in church in anti-drug fight – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MPOPOMA-PELANDADA Member of Parliament Charles Moyo has roped in churches and various other stakeholders to fight drug abuse among youths, particularly schoolchildren in his constituency.

Moyo told Southern Eye that he launched the programme after intoxicated students at Sizane and Msitheli secondary schools clashed with the police on schools closing day last term.

“We have realised that such students, who clash with police, won’t be in their normal senses as they act under the influence of drugs. The issue of drug abuse is now rampant in Bulawayo,” Moyo said.

“We are targeting to educate parents and students on the effects of drug abuse as it is impacting negatively on the performance of students at schools. Other issues discussed during the outreach programmes include child pregnancies and mental health,” he said.

The MP has engaged the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Apostolic sects to discuss the issue of drug and substance abuse and adolescent pregnancies.

“We also need to lobby the government to create employment so that youngsters do not remain idle. They spend most of the time sitting in groups and this then provokes bad ideas,” the MP said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association ward 9 chairperson Stancelous Dube said government should revive youth centres to help young people engage in beneficial activities.

“The government should rehabilitate places like Inyathi Youth Centre, among other centres by revamping the grounds so that young people get engaged in social activities and games to deter them from engaging in drug abuse,” Dube said.