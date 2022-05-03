Source: Productive farm turned into suburb – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PROBLEM MASAU

GOVERNMENT has given the greenlight to turn one of Chegutu Municipality’s productive farms, Risboro Farm, into an upmarket urban settlement.

Risboro was a model farm for maize, wheat, horticulture, and livestock production in Mashonaland West province.

Last year, more than 510 tonnes of maize were delivered to the Grain Marketing Board from the farm, which has about 500 breeding stock of Dorper sheep breed and 92 lambs. There is also cattle production at the farm.

In Statutory Instrument (SI) 83 of 2022, government said a joint committee from Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu Rural District Council shall be formed for the sole purpose of developing the remainder of Risboro Farm into an upmarket urban settlement.

“The committee shall hold office during their office tenure periods as provided for in section 226 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15], and section 85 of the Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13],” the SI read.

“The committee shall elect their chairperson at the first meeting, who shall hold office for 12 months — and the office of the chairperson shall be alternated between the two parties. The chairperson shall have a casting vote should there be a tie among the joint committee in addition to the deliberative vote,” further read the notice in the latest issue of the Government Gazette.