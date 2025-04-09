Source: MP urges CDF accountability, transparency -Newsday Zimbabwe

MUTARE (NewsDay Live) – Mutare South legislator Tawanda Dumbarimwe has urged other parliamentarians to be accountable and transparent in the manner they put to use the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Dumbarimwe said this as he presented to his constituency how he would use the CDF, where he pledged to be accountable and transparent.

Elected legislators get US$50 000 (in the local component, around ZiG1 340 000) from Parliament once a year for the development of their constituencies.

Treasury has already disbursed this year’s funds to parliamentarians.

Zimbabwe has 210 elected parliamentarians, which means Parliament gives out US$10,5 million (around ZiG281 190 000) to elected parliamentarians for the development of their constituencies.

On Saturday, Dumbarimwe called a meeting at Chitakatira Hall, where he stated that it was time to carry out developmental projects.

He said there was no room for politics.

“The election season is over and there is no room for politics at the moment,” Dumbarimwe said.

“We need developmental projects if we are to move forward for the next 20 years.

“I pledge to maintain full transparency with all CDF allocations, with education also being an important thing.”

Zanu PF district co-ordinating committee chairpersons, councillors including those from the opposition, school development committee chairpersons and all school headmasters in the constituency attended the meeting.

Also, the disabled, widows and orphans attended.

Juliana Kanzama, wife of the former constituency legislator Freddy Kanzama, hailed Dumbarimwe for uniting the constituency.

“Dumbarimwe is doing wonders in our constituency. He is always in the constituency consulting everyone, from elders to children. He does not select,” she said.

“We are very happy that he is strict in managing the CDF and everyone is benefiting and this is the reason when he calls for a meeting people come in their numbers.”

Tatenda Chitakatira, who is disabled, also praised the MP for remembering them.

“As a disabled member of the community, our MP has been helping us with projects and other necessities.”

Zanu PF Manicaland chairman Tawanda Mukodza urged other legislators from around the country to emulate Dumbarimwe.

“MP Dumbarimwe did very well by organising a constituency meeting on how they should use the CDF fund,” he said.

“This is the standard practice which should be used by other MPs countrywide.

“Transparency is the way to go because people will have confidence in and trust you.”

The meeting unanimously agreed to allocate ZiG108 000 to each ward, prioritising educational development in 11 selected schools.