Source: AFM pastor’s son jailed for vicious assault -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDayLive) – A senior AFM pastor Titus Murefu’s son was on Friday sentenced to an effective nine months in jail after being convicted of assaulting a security guard at a Harare private school.

Phidelis Murefu appeared before Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu for indiscriminately assaulting Leon Musonza, who works at Destiny Achievers Group of Schools which is located on the same plot as his residence in Glenforest.

According to court papers, the land in question is owned by a United Kingdom-based family with part of it leased to the Murefu family.

The court heard that on September 16, 2024, at around 11am, two real estate agents, hired by the owners who intend to sell the property they wrestled from the Murefus, arrived to carry out some valuations.

The estate agents viewed the plot on the side occupied by the complainant’s employers before Musonza took them to the other side where they were refused permission by the Murefu family’s foreman.

The court heard that later during the same day, the complainant was in a guardroom at work when Phidelis arrived, banged the door and got inside.

Phidelis claimed the complainant had brought thieves to their side of the plot before indiscriminately assaulting him with kicks and fists all over his body.

The matter was reported to the police and the complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination.

Magistrate Panavanhu ruled that the State had proved a prima facie case against Phidelis, hence the conviction and sentence.