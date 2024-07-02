Source: MP urges govt to establish electronic cadastre –Newsday Zimbabwe

HWEDZA North legislator Itai Ndudzo (Zanu PF) has challenged the government to establish an electronic cadastre (e-cadastre) amid reports of land disputes dominating local courts, while homeseekers have lost large sums of money to land barons.

Speaking during a parliamentary session last week, Ndudzo explained the advantages of implementing the electronic cadastre.

“National cadastre system entails having in our nation a consolidated land registration system that is electronically auditable and available,” he said.

“It will enable our nation to be able to account for each square inch of the 400 million hectares that constitute the nation of Zimbabwe.”

Ndudzo added that the electronic cadastre would enable the government to have knowledge on the value of land.

“National electronic cadastre will help us to strengthen our balance sheet as we have now registered land and properly accounted for, we will be able to know the true value of land throughout the country. In respect of minerals, we will be able to know their true value and be able to explore them,” he said.

“Having a consolidated national cadastral survey system will also enable us to mop up and clean our legislation so that there is clarity as to which rights take precedence over which set of rights.”

Ndudzo, a prominent Harare lawyer, said proper land registration promoted investment as the ownership and purpose of the land will be clear.

“Having a national consolidated cadastre system will enable us to plug all loopholes and eliminate all the current infractions of land theft and land barons,” he said.

Government last year announced that it was considering launching an e-cadastre meant to improve land registration and management.

The initiative is, however, yet to materialise.