Source: MP urges women to transform economy | The Herald

Cde Tatenda Mavetera

Herald Reporter

Women are central to economic development and should use their skills to turn around the economy for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy, a legislator has said.

Mashonaland East Proportional Representation Member of Parliament (ZANU PF) Cde Tatenda Mavetera has challenged young women across the country to participate in on-going economic development and empowerment initiatives to feed into Government’s Vision 2030.

She said youths and young women should rally behind President Mnangagwa because he had availed a lot of opportunities for the growth of the economy.

Various issues pertaining economic development will be discussed.

“Young people have been marginalised so our President values inclusivity in Government planning, formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of our programmes.

“He ensures that young women should take active role in social, political, economic and cultural development of the country.

“Young women must participate in developmental programmes in line with President’s vision 2030,” she said.

The Government is now working in empowering women, which is one of the major concern of the Second Republic as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1 and the revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment policy.

She said programmes should cascade to marginalised communities and ensure that the ongoing economic policies will not benefit the minority.

“We are grateful to our President, a lot was done to ensure inclusivity for the betterment of the country.

She said they advocate for free maternal care and more boreholes to be drilled to improve sanitation and hygiene.

The nation believes that time is high for Zimbabwe to economically empower women and youths who have remained in poverty doldrums over the years despite their numerical significance.

In Zimbabwe women constitute 52 percent of the country’s population and the country stands firmly on gender equality platforms as attested by the number of promulgated laws to empower women and youths.