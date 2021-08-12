Source: 35 000 get jabs under ZNA programme | The Herald

An army officer vaccinates a villager with Covid-19 sinovac jab at Rutanhira clinic in Chikomba district recently.

More than 35 000 people mostly in rural areas, last week received jabs as the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) expanded its Covid-19 vaccination programme as part of its efforts to complement Government fight against the pandemic.

In the week leading to Defence Forces Day commemorations which was celebrated on Tuesday, ZNA vaccinated 34 788 people.

To date a total of 1 912 592 have been vaccinated countrywide.

The development comes as Government has embarked on a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign to boost herd immunity by jabbing 10 000 000 citizens by year end.

The programme which kicked off on Monday August 2, saw the Army deploying health personnel across the country, including remote areas.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army director public relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said citizens from across the country took advantage of the ZDF Community Assistance week to receive jabs.

“Thousands of people from across the country, mostly in rural areas, benefited from the Zimbabwe National Army expanded Covid-19 vaccination programme which was being undertaken as part of the 2021 Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Community Assistance Week,” he said.

The statistics for vaccinations at various centres set up across the country during the one week programme are as follows:

Col Makotore said, a total of 10 582 people were vaccinated at centres in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan Provinces.

Tsholotsho Centre and Emganwini had the highest numbers of people vaccinated in the three provinces with 2 898 and 1 570 people taking the jab, respectively.

In Mashonaland East Province, a total of 4 076 people were vaccinated at Mutawatawa Clinic, Wedza Clinic, Sadza Growth Point, Rwenya, Dendera Growth Point, Chikomba mobile and Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade vaccination centres.

Mahenye Business Centre, Fombe Bridge and Mutiusinazita School vaccination centres in Manicaland Province had a total of 3 102 vaccinations.

A cumulative figure of 2 354 vaccinations was recorded at centres at Chikombedzi Business Centre, Malipati Business Centre, Neshuro Business Centre and Maranda Business Centre in Masvingo Province.

In the Midlands Province, vaccination centres were at Zhombe Clinic, Maboleni Business Centre and Gokwe Centre where a total of 6 410 people were vaccinated.

Harare Metropolitan Province centres at Yemurai Primary School and Dzivarasekwa Poly Clinic recorded a total of 2 766 vaccinations.

For Mashonaland West Province, a total 2 266 people were vaccinated at Mhangura, Danangwe Clinic, Sanyati Centre and Nyabira.

A total of 3 232 people were vaccinated at Mahuwe Clinic, Mukumbura Business Centre and Nzvimbo Growth Point in Mashonaland Central Province.