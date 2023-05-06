Source: Mpilo offers free cleft lip surgeries –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mpilo Central Hospital

MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo will be offering free surgery for children with cleft lips and palates today.

This will be done at the outpatient department starting at 7:30 am.

A cleft is a gap or split in the upper lip and roof of the mouth (palate).

The gap is there because parts of the baby’s face didn’t join together properly during development in the womb.

Babies can be born with a cleft lip, cleft palate, or both.

The condition is caused by any one of a lack of enough tissue during foetal development, genetics, consumed unsafe substances and medications.

The condition causes difficulty in the child’s feeding, hearing, speaking or dental problems.

In an interview, Mpilo spokesperson Norma Mabhena urged parents with children with these conditions to take them to the hospital.

“If there are parents with children born with cleft lip and palate, we are appealing to them to bring their children so that they can get assistance from these doctors,” Mabhena said.

“Parents should not carry anything, they don’t pay any money. The doctors will operate on these children for free so that they can get assisted.”

She also invited older people who did not get the opportunity to undergo the operation when they were younger.

“Please note that this time, they don’t want burns, but they want cleft lip and palate only. People from other areas are also welcome. If they don’t have a place to sleep, the hospital will provide. We want everyone to get assistance.”

Mabhena said the doctors want to assist as many people as they can.

— CITE