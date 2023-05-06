Source: Pressure mounts on Ndiraya –Newsday Zimbabwe

Simba Bhora’s Talent Chawapiwa tussles for ball possession with Cranborne Bullets defender Xavier Janatana during a Premier League match at the National Sports Stadium

SIMBA BHORA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CRANBORNE BULLETS . . . . (1) 1

Pressure is building on Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya after his side handed Cranborne Bullets their first win of the season.

A group of supporters picketed at the exit gates after the match, baying for Ndiraya’s blood.

The underfire coach also expressed his disappointment with the team’s recent form, which he blamed on the blunt strike force.

“I’m very disappointed indeed because we were playing at home. Naturally when you play at home you want to take advantage of that and take maximum points. We didn’t do that in the past two games, so it’s disappointing,” Ndiraya said.

“We are conceding early in matches and it’s an issue of concentration, then we fail to show character to come back into matches. It’s been very difficult for us especially in the final third to create chances and even when we do, we have not really been sharp in that department.”

Simba Bhora have scored just five goals in their opening eight matches where they have managed to collect eight points to lie on 12th position on the log standings.

The newly-promoted side is just a point away from the relegation zone.

“We are missing some offensive players who are out due to injuries. We have had to play some youngsters today and it was a bit too much for them. We have also been conceding carelessly and we did that again today,” he said.

“It was the same when we played Green Fuel, making needless mistakes. I’m extremely disappointed with the way we are conceding goals if you really consider the experience that we have in the team especially at the back. So, for these teams to come and start to get points on us is disappointing. We have been donating points at will in the past three games against teams that we thought perhaps we could get points from.”

The Nesbert Saruchera-coached Bullets finally picked up their first league win of the season as an early goal from Sylvastar Munhira earned the soldiers victory at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Munhira finished off from close range just before the quarter hour mark following a blunder by Keith Murera.

Bullets, who had started the game bottom of the table, moved to 16th on the 18-team standings with five points, above Black Rhinos and Green Fuel.

Saruchera was happy to finally collect maximum points.

“I’m happy that we managed to collect three points today. We have been working so hard for this and like I have been saying, some of the games that we lost we were playing fantastic football and didn’t deserve to lose,” he said.

“This has been our performance all along, playing beautiful football. We kept on psyching up the boys to make sure we collect the points.”

This win is very important in terms of players’ confidence going forward,” Saruchera said.

Looking for their first win of the season, Cranborne Bullets started the match brightly and took the lead on the 13th minute when a mistake by Murera gifted Saruchera’s men.

Simba Bhora pushed for an equaliser, prompting some anxious moments for the visitors, but the closest they came in finding a goal was when Blessing Moyo’s long range shot rattled over the crossbar.

Despite them seeing little of the ball for the better part of the match, they managed to hold on for the three points.

Teams

Simba Bhora: S Chinani, K Murera (V Kawe, 52′), V Musarurwa, T Tafa, P Jaure (N Mangesi, 84′), T Chipunza, B Moyo (A Manenji, 62′), L Musikiri (D Chunga, 52′), R Chitiyo, A Mandinyenya (T Jaravani, 62′), T Chawapiwa

Cranborne Bullets: V Jabangwe, J Janatana, P Mutasa, C Charakupa, M Mushangwe, E Manokore, V Mhandu, T Chibunyu (A Ngwenya, 77′), M Mudzuka (K Chidhonza, 59′), K Mureremba, S Munhira (T Torovasei, 33′)