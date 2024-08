Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The trial of Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are facing US$7,7 million fraud charges emanating from the Presidential Goats Scheme has been set for October 1 to 4 at the High Court.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa said this when the two appeared before her this afternoon.

The defence counsel of both accused persons did not raise any objections to the indictment.