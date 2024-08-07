Zimbabwe a destination of choice for foreign researchers

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FIVE suspects have been arrested on allegations of stage-managing an armed robbery before stealing nearly US$194 000 cash from a vehicle at the 136km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

Following their arrests, police have since recovered US$100 442.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects was driving a Toyota Hiace in the company of the complainant when his accomplices stopped the vehicle while posing as police officers.

They then snatched the bag containing the cash before speeding off in their getaway vehicle.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which happened in Chivhu on Sunday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five suspects in connection with a stage-managed case of armed robbery which occurred on August 4, 2024, at the 136-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road, Makumimavi area, Chivhu,” he said.

The suspects are Richard Banda (23), Tawananyasha Nyengerai (21), Lionel Chipenzi (25), Harrison Chiinge (24), and Calos Muwani (23).

“They were arrested for stealing US$193 900 cash and a cellphone from a Toyota Hiace vehicle which was travelling from Bulawayo to Harare. The vehicle was being driven by one of the suspects, Richard Banda, who was accompanied by the complainant.

“The suspects posed as police officers and stopped the vehicle. They snatched a bag containing the money and cellphone before fleeing in their getaway car, a Nissan Note registration number, AGN 2303,” Comm Nyathi said.

Investigations by detectives linked Richard Banda to the crime, leading to his arrest.

He implicated his cousin, Tawananyasha Nyengerai and the other suspects, resulting in their arrest.

“The arrests led to the recovery of US$100 442 cash. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Richard Banda had planned the robbery incident with his relatives and colleagues after getting information from his employer on their travel arrangements.

“The police crack teams are on high alert and will ensure that all robbery syndicates and those who leak information on their employer’s financial status and movements are brought to book,” he said.

The incident comes after police recently declared war on armed robbers who are terrorising people and targeting large amounts of money.