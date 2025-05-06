Source: MPs applaud rural industrialisation drive – The Southern Eye

LEGISLATORS from Matabeleland have applauded government’s focus on rural industrialisation during the recently held Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The MPs said rural areas were the most populated places, hence the need for reforms that encouraged industrialisation.

In an interview yesterday, Nkayi South legislator Jabulani Hadebe said rural industrialisation had the potential to transform communities by creating jobs, stimulating local economies and improving living standards.

“We welcome the focus on rural industrialisation, however, I question government’s sincerity and ability to deliver, given its track record of corruption, rent-seeking behaviour and mismanagement of the economy,” he said.

Hadebe said government must demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing the root causes of de-industrialisation and ruralisation of urban areas, including corruption and economic mismanagement.

“Without meaningful reforms, rural industrialisation initiatives risk failing to deliver meaningful benefits to our communities,” he said.

Hadebe said to achieve rural industrialisation, there was a need to improve rural infrastructure.

Nkayi North legislator Sithembiso Nyoni said government should focus on improving infrastructure in rural communities, which is one of the major obstacles hindering industrialisation.

“We need construction of roads for easy transportation as this makes our community more accessible, hence inviting investors. We cannot achieve industrialisation without infrastructure, as at the moment, as rural legislators, we are facing a huge challenge due to inadequate infrastructure,” she said.

Nyoni said they were raw materials in rural areas, hence focusing on industrialisation would grow the country’s economy.

“We need to encourage rural tourism like other nations, as this provides revenue, hence making rural industrialisation very possible, which improves the economy of the nation,” she said.

Tsholotsho North legislator Libion Sibanda said rural industrialisation could be a key driver of economic growth and industrialisation.

“There is a need to invest in telecommunication infrastructure to enhance connectivity and access to markets, as at the moment we have challenges due to poor network connectivity,” he said.

Sibanda said government should tackle corruption since it was one of the major issues undermining the effectiveness of rural industrialisation policies.

“We need policies that are tailored to rural areas’ specific needs, hence we can achieve it quickly and create regulatory policies that do not create unnecessary barriers to entrepreneurship and rural investment,” he said.

Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu recently revealed at a Press briefing at ZITF in Bulawayo that government was focusing on rural industrialisation to achieve economic growth.