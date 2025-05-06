Source: Parts of Harare experience power outage as fire blows up power station -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDayLive) – A fire incident at the Highfield Substation on Sunday night has caused a power blackout in the southern part of the city.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) – a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings – said the fire damaged critical equipment at the facility.

As a result, a number of areas including Willowvale, Beatrice, Workington and Glen Norah, Southerton , Workington , Old and New Ardbennie, Rugare, Westwood, Lochnivar, Highfield, parts of Waterfalls, parts of Mbare, Zesa Enterprises and ZRP Southerton, were still without power by midday.

“Workington area is being temporarily supplied with power from the Kambuzuma substation and Willowvale area is being temporarily supplied with power from the Parkridge substation,” wrote ZETDC.

The development came at a time when national grid electricity supplier Zesa Holdings had, earlier on the same day, announced increased nationwide loadshedding owing to a technical fault at Hwange Thermal Power Station.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders of a technical fault that occurred at Hwange Power Station, resulting in the reduction of available power supplies,” Zesa announced.