Source: MPs demand release of CDF funds –Newsday Zimbabwe

LEGISLATORS have complained about delays in the release of community development funds (CDF) saying their constituencies are demanding answers.

Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani raised the matter during a National Assembly session on Thursday.

The CDF is a government programme where funds are availed to all elected MPs to develop their constituencies.

In September, Parliament announced that Treasury had allocated funds for the 2024 financial year, providing each constituency with US$50 000.

According to CDF law, only legislators in the National Assembly who represent constituencies directly are eligible to receive the funds.

Zimbabwe’s Parliament comprises 360 legislators (National Assembly and Senate), but only 210 directly represent constituencies, which means Treasury set aside US$10,5 million.

CDF was introduced during the inclusive government.

“CDF has not been distributed. Firstly, what is the challenge and when can we anticipate receiving it?” Nyabani asked.

He said they should not be begging for the release of CDF.

“We want the whole country to know that the CDF amounting to US$50 000 that we were told and which we were supposed to be given has not yet been received,” he said, adding that they had not received travelling allowance and fuel coupons for months now, making them a laughing stock.

“We were told that there are constituency offices to be built for us in rural areas and all modalities are in place, but now, it is quiet. I do not know whether there are people who want us to beg them so that they do their jobs,” Nyabani said.

“We want to know the format and formula which should be used so that we do not continue saying we do not have fuel allowance and CDF.”

In response, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tsitsi Gezi, said she would consult relevant authorities to seek answers.

“I have no comment on the matter. We are going to consult so that we bring comprehensive information and adequate responses. I will not lie, but I want to consult and bring concrete responses next week,” Gezi said.