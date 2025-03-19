MPs welcome Dema tollgate relocation

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development has commended the Government’s decision to relocate the Dema Tollgate to a new site along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road. This move, announced by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona in a recent Government Gazette, is part of broader efforts to improve road infrastructure and alleviate challenges faced by motorists.

The committee, led by its chairperson Cde Tawanda Karikoga, is currently on a nationwide tour to monitor and evaluate projects undertaken by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

During their visit to the Dema Tollgate, Cde Karikoga expressed satisfaction with the relocation plans, noting that the new site will feature a Toll Plaza with six lanes, providing more space and convenience for motorists.

He said the relocation of the tollgate would address concerns raised by motorists and residents, particularly those living in peri-urban areas, who had to pay toll fees twice daily due to the tollgate’s proximity to residential zones.

The relocation of the Dema Tollgate is part of a larger initiative to modernise Zimbabwe’s tollgate infrastructure.

Last year, Government announced plans to relocate five tollgates—Skyline, Dema, Lion’s Den, Umguza, and Shamva—to ease the financial burden on motorists and improve traffic flow.

Additionally, several tollgates, including those near Norton, Esigodini, Mushagashi, Mupfurudzi, and Colleen Bawn, are set to be rehabilitated to meet modern standards.

The Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway, where the new Dema Toll Plaza is being constructed, has been temporarily closed to facilitate construction work. The closure, effective until August 31, 2025, affects a section at the 60 km peg from the Harare CBD. Motorists have been advised to use a constructed detour as an alternative route during this period. CMED Contracting is overseeing the construction project.

In addition to the Dema Tollgate, another tollgate at Esbank along Mazowe Road is also slated for relocation. This process will result in the creation of two separate tollgates, further improving traffic management and reducing congestion.

The relocation and rehabilitation of tollgates is part of Zinara’s efforts to modernise the country’s road infrastructure and accommodate the growing volume of traffic.