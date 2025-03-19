New US$1,5m lithium plant for Zvishavane

Patrick Chitumba

Midlands Bureau

A NEW US$1,5 million lithium processing plant is nearing completion in Zvishavane, providing a significant boost to high-value investments in Zimbabwe under the Second Republic.

The project is being implemented by Chinese investor Zhe Li Mining Investments, with the first phase expected to be completed soon ahead of the start of operations next month.

The new lithium processing plant will have the capacity to process around 500 tonnes of ore daily, and it is anticipated to create employment opportunities for people from the neighbouring communities and contribute further to economic development.

This comes at a time when the lithium sector is rapidly gaining momentum due to its strategic importance in the global renewable energy revolution, particularly in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and other renewable energy technologies.

Zimbabwe stands to benefit significantly from the growing global demand for this critical mineral, with the potential to increase exports, stimulate economic growth, and improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

On Friday, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube toured the new plant. He was accompanied by Government officials, Zhe Li plant workers, and management. In his remarks, Minister Ncube said the successful development of the project was proof that Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa, is indeed open for business, as evidenced by the surge in foreign direct investment.

“I am delighted to address you on this important tour of the US$1,5 million Zhe Li Lithium Processing Plant here in Zvishavane. This lithium processing project showcases the Second Republic’s private sector-led economic development trajectory, underpinned by the Engagement and Re-engagement Agenda, as friendly nations like Belarus, the Russian Federation, and the People’s Republic of China invest in key sectors of our economy,” he said.

“These include mining, agriculture, construction, tourism, wholesale, and retail, despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed on our motherland Zimbabwe by our detractors.”

As one of the world’s most sought-after minerals, Minister Ncube emphasised that lithium must anchor the Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly in human-machine interactions, Artificial Intelligence, and environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Zimbabwe, he said, is one of the leading lithium-producing nations, with abundant deposits in areas such as Mberengwa, Kamativi, Bulawayo, Bikita, Arcadia, and Buhera.

“Value addition and beneficiation of the country’s mineral wealth strategically underpin the Second Republic’s efforts to leapfrog the economy and transform the livelihoods of communities,” he said.

Minister Ncube noted that the Midlands was particularly excited by such high-value investments and their impact on industrial value chains and job creation. Construction of the plant began last year, and it is now almost complete, with a target completion date of next month.

“I am also pleased to note that the company has already invested US$730 000 and employed 80 people during the peak period of construction,” said Minister Ncube.

“I, therefore, urge all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to expedite support towards the full operationalisation of this lithium processing plant, as demonstrated by Zesa’s swift response to my call for connecting this plant to electricity.”

Midlands leverages its gross domestic product growth through the mineral-rich Great Dyke, which has attracted major investors such as Dinson Iron and Steel Processing Plant, Chengetai Cheng Xi Investments, Mimosa, Unki Mine, Sabi Gold Mine, Jena Gold Mine, as well as numerous small-scale mines and processing plants.

In 2023, the Midlands mining sector made the highest contribution of 23 percent to mining earnings, bolstered by the Second Republic’s inward-looking policies, innovation, modernisation, and industrialisation thrust, according to the minister.

The Minister urged Zvishavane Town Council, Runde Rural District Council, and all local authorities in the Midlands to enhance investment promotion through ease of doing business and the creation of a conducive investment climate, including efficient water and sanitation services, street lighting, and state-of-the-art roads.

Zhe Li Mining Investments’ general manager, Mr Kudakwashe Zimhondi, said they are nearing the completion of the plant setup and are preparing for the commencement of production.

“We have completed the installation phase and have conducted a dry run to ensure everything is functioning well. So far, we are excited about the progress. We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase our operations,” he said.

“The Government’s support for the lithium industry is crucial to our success, and we appreciate their efforts.”