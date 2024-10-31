Source: Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

In a recent address at State House, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa renewed his call for former colonial powers to pay reparations to their ex-colonies, suggesting that such reparations could help fund Zimbabwe’s efforts to compensate white commercial farmers whose lands were seized during the early 2000s land reform program. The call, however, raises critical questions