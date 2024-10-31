Source: Chinese mine robbed US$120K -Newsday Zimbabwe

A MAN accused of being part of syndicate that allegedly robbed Dahwe Chrome Mine, owned by a Chinese national, of US$120 000, was yesterday dragged before the magistrates court facing armed robbery charges.

Taurai Pangai (33) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to November 19 for routine remand after the State indicated that he is facing a serious offence.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on August 27 this year, Pangai together with his 11 suspected accomplices, went to Dahwe Chrome Mine, owned by San He Mining Company, driving a grey Mazda BT50 vehicle, where they manhandled several mine workers and confiscated all their cellphones to cut any communication.

Mutsokoti further alleged that one mine worker was assaulted to force him to show the suspected robbers where the Chinese owners resided.

The court heard that on arrival at the Chinese residence, three of the armed robbers pointed firearms at the owners who were in their dining room.

The suspected robbers also confiscated their cellphones before breaking into the accountant’s bedroom, where they bound her with ropes while demanding money.

According to court documents, Pangai and his accomplices stole US$120 000 which was under the accountant’s mattress.

The robbers allegedly fired one shot into the air to scare away the mob which was about to rescue the Chinese nationals.

They also stole a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 Revo motor vehicle belonging to the mine, which they used as their getaway car.

The stolen motor vehicle was later dumped at the Zanado area in Concession after a long chase by the police.

However, on October 3 this year, detectives received information leading to Pangai’s arrest and the recovery of a Toyota Allion which he bought using his share of the loot.