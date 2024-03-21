Source: MRP appeals to Sadc over Gukurahundi – The Southern Eye

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has joined hands with civic groups based in South Africa to lobby for the revival of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Tribunal Court to deal with Gukurahundi.

The tribunal was disbanded in 2010 following the refusal of the Zimbabwean government to adhere to a ruling pertaining to Zimbabwe’s land reform programme.

Yesterday, MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo confirmed his party’s alliance with South Africa-based civic groups in a push for the return of the court.

Moyo said the MRP met on Monday in Namibia with like-minded organisations such as the Southern African Agri Initiative, AfriForum, the Venerable Mike Campbell Foundation, Office of Kgosi Mogakolodi Masibi representing the Batlharo Boo Tokwana Ba Ga Masibi in North West, South Africa and David John Conolly of South African Cystic Fibrosis Association to push the Sadc Tribunal revival agenda.

“The unanticipated setback suffered by the Zimbabwean government at the hands of the esteemed Tribunal Court underscored a pivotal inflection point, precipitating the suspension decree by the Heads of State in a bid to safeguard vested interests and recalibrate the precipitous power dynamics at play,” the organisations said in a joint statement after the meeting.

“Positioned within the realm of international law, the Tribunal holds the distinction of being classified as an international court, akin to revered bodies such as the European Court of Justice or the East African Court of Justice.

“Tasked with the resolution of disputes encompassing States, individuals, organisations, or entities, including personnel of the Sadc Secretariat and the broader Sadc Community, the Tribunal stands as a pivotal arbiter within the Sadc framework.”

Moyo underscored the need to reinstate the Sadc Tribunal Court to deal with Gukurahundi.

“The contentious suspension of the Sadc Tribunal Court operations by the collective Heads of State serves as a stark testament to the court’s impartiality and seasoned efficacy in adjudicating matters impacting the citizenry of Sadc nations,” Moyo said.

Moyo once approached the African People’s Court in Tanzania seeking redress, but hit a brick wall.